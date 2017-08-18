Oklahoma Experts Stress Importance Of Eye Safety During Eclipse

Many Oklahomans are gearing up to watch the first total eclipse of the sun since the year 1979.

It happens around 1 p.m. Monday. People around Oklahoma will be able to view around 88 percent of it, according to OU Astrophysicist Muk Kilic.

“People shouldn’t look at it with their naked eyes, because you can go blind, or damage your eye very quickly,” he said.

Science Museum Oklahoma Presiden Sherry Marshall says many people will view the eclipse through special glasses, people have been spending a few bucks each on for the past few weeks.

“A lot of people think that the glasses are the only way, and they’re absolutely not. And if you go to our web site you’ll see a list of resources,” she said.

