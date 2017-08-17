Metro Libraries Handing Out Eclipse Glasses To Students

A lot of stores across the metro are sold out of solar eclipse-viewing glasses, so the metropolitan library system is giving them out as a reward to kids for learning more about the eclipses.

Libraries around the metro have been bombarded with phone calls after news surfaced that they were handing out eclipse glasses.

“It has been overwhelming,” said Kristin Williamson, Children’s Services Coordinator. “We've had calls for about two months now and people line up outside the libraries waiting for the programs to get in there.”

The Metropolitan Library System had several hundred pairs of glasses to hand out earlier this summer, but after they ran out, they limited the glasses to kids attending educational programs about the eclipse.

“I think it’s an opportunity to get people excited about something that is happening right now. And it might spur some kids to get interested in science,” said Williamson.

The programs at the library are limited to 40 people and it’s first come first serve.

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM 8/15/2017

Jones Library

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM 8/16/2017

Belle Isle Library

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM 8/18/2017

Southern Oaks Library

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM 8/21/2017

Ralph Ellison Library

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM 8/21/2017

Northwest Library

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM8/22/2017

Midwest City Library