Louisiana Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested In Langston

NEWS

Louisiana Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested In Langston


By Associated Press

The FBI says a 24-year-old man accused of robbing a Louisiana bank has been caught at a university in Oklahoma.

Jeffrey Sallet, special agent in charge in New Orleans, said in a news release Tuesday that Langston University police and FBI agents arrested Dillon Arnez Davis on Thursday in Langston, Oklahoma.

He says Davis is wanted in an Aug. 2 holdup at a Chase Bank branch in Kenner, a New Orleans suburb.

FBI spokesman Craig Betbeze (BET-buh-zee) says the arrest was at Langston University. Vice President Mautra Staley Jones says Davis is not a student there.

The FBI said Aug. 2 that the bank was robbed by a man who gave the teller a note, demanded money, got some, and left.

It named him as a suspect three days later.

