See The Little Mermaid in OKC and Help Food For Kids

Go Under the Sea, Support Food for Kids

Save $5 on tickets to the September 5 or 6 performances of Disney’s “THE LITTLE MERMAID” playing at the Civic Center Music Hall!

An additional $5 for every ticket sold with the code KIDS will be donated to Food For Kids , a program of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma!

Thank you from OKC Broadway and News9.

Broadway’s Under the Sea Spectacular

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories, with music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, it’s a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Come fall in love with the magic for the first time - or all over again with classics such as “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” “Part of Your World” and more!

Disney’s “THE LITTLE MERMAID” is produced by Pittsburgh CLO & Kansas City Starlight.

Recommended for all ages.