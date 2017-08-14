See The Little Mermaid in OKC and Help Food For Kids - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

 

Go Under the Sea, Support Food for Kids

 

Save $5 on tickets to the September 5 or 6 performances of Disney’s “THE LITTLE MERMAID” playing at the Civic Center Music Hall!

An additional $5 for every ticket sold with the code KIDS will be donated to Food For Kids, a program of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma!

Thank you from OKC Broadway and News9.

BUY TICKETS  

Broadway’s Under the Sea Spectacular

 

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories, with music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, it’s a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Come fall in love with the magic for the first time - or all over again with classics such as “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” “Part of Your World” and more!

Disney’s “THE LITTLE MERMAID” is produced by Pittsburgh CLO & Kansas City Starlight.

Recommended for all ages.

See The Little Mermaid in OKC and Help Food For Kids

Go Under the Sea, Support Food for Kids

Save $5 on tickets to the September 5 or 6 performances of Disney’s “THE LITTLE MERMAID” playing at the Civic Center Music Hall!

An additional $5 for every ticket sold with the code KIDS will be donated to Food For Kids, a program of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma!

Thank you from OKC Broadway and News9.

BUY TICKETS

Broadway’s Under the Sea Spectacular

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories, with music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, it’s a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Come fall in love with the magic for the first time - or all over again with classics such as “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” “Part of Your World” and more!

Disney’s “THE LITTLE MERMAID” is produced by Pittsburgh CLO & Kansas City Starlight.

Recommended for all ages.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Contact Us

    Need to contact a News 9 anchor or reporter? Get their contact information here.

  • Facebook

    Join other News 9 fans “Like” us on Facebook! You’ll be in the loop for breaking news, special offers and other inside details.

  • Twitter

    Follow @NEWS9 to get up-to-date news info as it happens right on your cell phone or desktop!

  • Live Traffic

    Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.