OGCD Announces Further Reduction In Edmond Disposal Well Volumes

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Oil and Gas Conservation Division (OGCD) announced operators of 3 wells in the Edmond area have agreed to stop disposal into the Arbuckle formation. 

The OGCD said this action will result in a 95 percent reduction of current injection into the Arbuckle within a 10-mile radius around the recent earthquake activity in Edmond.

8/2/17 Related Story: Multiple Quakes, Including A 4.2M, Rattle Edmond Area In Past 24 Hours

Previous volume reductions will remain in effect for all other Arbuckle disposal wells within the 15,000 square mile earthquake area. 

