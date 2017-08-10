OGCD Announces Further Reduction In Edmond Disposal Well Volumes

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Oil and Gas Conservation Division (OGCD) announced operators of 3 wells in the Edmond area have agreed to stop disposal into the Arbuckle formation.More >>
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Oil and Gas Conservation Division (OGCD) announced operators of 3 wells in the Edmond area have agreed to stop disposal into the Arbuckle formation.More >>
Newcastle students go back to school today, marking the start of the second year of utilizing the four-day week.More >>
Newcastle students go back to school today, marking the start of the second year of utilizing the four-day week.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.