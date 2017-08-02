Multiple Quakes, Including A 4.2M, Rattle Edmond Area In Past 24 Hours

The shaking continues in the Edmond area. The USGS recorded a 3.3 magnitude earthquake at 11:11 a.m., just more than four miles east northeast of Edmond at a depth of about thrree miles.

This is the fifth earthquake recorded in a tight, three-mile radius in the past 24 hours.

----

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded around 11:37 Wednesday night, near Waynoka in Woods County.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded almost two hours prior near Edmond in Oklahoma County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was initially reported as a 4.4 magnitude before it was downgraded by the USGS. This was the fifth earthquake to be recorded in a little more than a 24-time span in Oklahoma County.

The latest earthquake was reported shortly after 9:55 p.m. Its epicenter was more than four miles east, northeast of Edmond, less than 14 miles south of Guthrie and more than 15 miles north, northeast of Oklahoma City.

4.4 magnitude earthquake near E. Covell Road was widely felt in northern Oklahoma City and Edmond at 9:57 pm CDT this evening. #okquake pic.twitter.com/JbGKLOZMsO — USGS in Oklahoma (@USGS_Oklahoma) August 3, 2017

The earthquake was more than five miles deep.

More than 4,600 customers were without power in Edmond after the earthquake, according to Edmond Electric. Two substations were affected by the outage.

Power is out in NE Edmond after the most recent earthquake. We are assessing the situation and will update throughout the night. — Edmond Police Dept (@EdmondPD) August 3, 2017

More than an hour after the quake, almost all customers had their power restored.

11:04 pm-Power has been restored to both substations and all customers should be back on. Thank you for your patience tonight. — City of Edmond (@CityofEdmond) August 3, 2017

Four other earthquakes of 3.0 magnitude or higher were reported in the area. The first was a 3.0-magnitude about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The second was a 3.5-magnitude about 12:15 a.m. and the third was a 3.0-magnitude at 2:45 a.m. The fourth earthquake was reported 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and was a 3.3 magnitude.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced in a press release early this morning they are investigating whether oil and gas wastewater disposal wells injecting into the Arbuckle formation played a role into this recent rash of earthquakes occurring in such a tight cluster.