OU Commit Ron Tatum Sets Lofty Goals For 2017

Senior quarterback Casey Thompson will no longer play football at Southmoore high school, according to SaberCats head coach Jeremy Stark.More >>
Senior quarterback Casey Thompson will no longer play football at Southmoore high school, according to SaberCats head coach Jeremy Stark.More >>
We all believe a Lincoln Riley lead OU offense will do it's part, they'll score a bunch of points, it's the OU defense that must improve if the Sooners are going to make a run at the college football playoff.More >>
We all believe a Lincoln Riley lead OU offense will do it's part, they'll score a bunch of points, it's the OU defense that must improve if the Sooners are going to make a run at the college football playoff.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
When it comes to returning starters for OU at each position...it's feast or famine.More >>
When it comes to returning starters for OU at each position...it's feast or famine.More >>
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy believes his defense has the goods to support the team’s well-known offensive firepower. =More >>
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy believes his defense has the goods to support the team’s well-known offensive firepower. =More >>
Lincoln Riley is still getting used to his new job as Oklahoma’s head football coach.More >>
Lincoln Riley is still getting used to his new job as Oklahoma’s head football coach.More >>