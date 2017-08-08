OU Commit Ron Tatum Sets Lofty Goals For 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Commit Ron Tatum Sets Lofty Goals For 2017

Posted: Updated:
WARR ACRES, Oklahoma -

PCO senior defensive end Ron Tatum has some lofty goals for the 2017 season.

"I want to break our team sack record," Tatum said.

The record is 20, and breaking it would require Ron to double his sack total from a year ago.

OU fans will be eagerly tracking his progress since he's now committed to the Sooners. Tatum originally committed to the Longhorns in April.

"I went on a visit with my mom to OU, they were just saying, how to take care of my mom, take care of my family, this and that," Tatum said. "I just felt at home, so I de-committed."

Tatum had already thought about flipping before Bob Stoops' shocking retirement in early June, but pulled the trigger when Lincoln Riley called on the day he was introduced as head coach.

"I felt special, I was his first commit, he called me first before anybody," Tatum said.

Tatum commitment to OU no doubt made Sooner fans happy, but it also made Tatum happier as well. He's more focused, and more relaxed heading into this season.

"It was a weight lifted off my shoulder to de-commit and come to OU, cause now I know I'm staying home with my family and my friends," Tatum said.

His coach notices the difference in Tatum too. 

"Ron's much more open, he smiles, he plays around, he plays jokes. He was much more introverted last year and kept to himself," PC head football coach Preston Pearson said.

Tatum and the Pirates open the season on a Thursday, August 31 against PC North.

