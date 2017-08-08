Competition For Starter Spots On OU O-Line - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Competition For Starter Spots On OU O-Line

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

When it comes to returning starters for OU at each position...it's feast or famine.

The feast part is appropriately the O-line. All 5 starters are set to return plus key back ups at each position. All of which makes the competition more intense.

"You got to bring it every single day, every day you got to come ready to get better," said Ben Powers. 

"Nobody on the offensive line, I feel like in my opinion is getting too complacent with their position. They know that position is not solidified, that position can be taken from us as fast as it can be given to someone else," said Cody Ford. 

On the wide receiver front, it's no mystery who will pick up the slack for the injured Nick Basquine; that would be Mykel Jones. Coach Riley already identified him as the top option at wideout for the Sooners. The team's 6th leading receiver a year ago, the sophomore sounds ready to take on an expanded role this season.

"I knew what time it was, I knew I had to step up. This is no surprise to me, because I always did want to fulfill this role and make plays for my team," said Mykel Jones. 

As for running back the Sooners leading returning rusher Abdul Adams has impressed, though coach Riley says it'll be much more than a one man job replacing Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon.

