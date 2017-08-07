Authorities Identify Baby Found Dead In Vehicle At Luther Daycare

The baby found dead in the backseat of a vehicle at a Luther daycare on Friday has now been identified as 4-month-old Presley Walker.

The child was found inside a vehicle parked at the Apple Creek Learning Center, located in the 800 block of S. Birch St. in Luther.

Authorities say the child’s grandmother had custody of her. According to the investigation, the grandmother said she thought she dropped Presley off at the daycare in the morning on her way to work in Oklahoma City. It wasn’t until she returned to the daycare Friday evening that she realized she had left her in the car all day.

The case remains under investigation. The State Medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.