Child Dead After Being Found Inside Vehicle At Luther Daycare

A child is dead after being found, unresponsive inside a vehicle parked at a Luther daycare center, Friday evening.

Sources tell News 9 the child was found inside a vehicle parked at the Apple Creek Learning Center, located in the 800 block of S. Birch St. in Luther.

Authorities have not released the identity of the child at this time. The case is under investigation.

