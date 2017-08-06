OSU Football: Cowboys Fueled By Talent And Team Chemistry

At least two things are evident as the Cowboys get ready for what could be a special season: they're confident, and they're a close knit group.

RELATED: High Expectations Surround OSU's Football Team

"This is the closest team I've probably been a part of," offensive lineman Zac Crabtree said. "The locker room is so much fun."

His counterpart on the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Trey Carter, seems to agree.

"This group is actually, we're all coming together," he said. "We all know each other, we all know what we're chasing and everything and stuff."

Some of the OSU players meet up with assistant strength coach Joel Tudman as part of the preparation.

"Our leadership committee that meets once a week with Joel Tudman is the tightest it's ever been," quarterback Mason Rudolph said. "It's the tightest, best team chemistry I've ever been a part of."

All the experience the Cowboys return this season helps with the good chemistry. And most of that experience includes a lot of talent.

OSU's receiving corps is led by James Washington, Rudolph's top target and one of the nation's best pass catchers. Their decision to return for one more season has put expectations as high as ever. Head coach Mike Gundy is dealing with it in a very matter of fact fashion.

"I think that we've gotten pretty good at dealing and handling the temperament of our team, and the very best thing that we can do is be honest with them," Gundy said. "They are pretty good. How good? I don't know, but they're pretty good. We'll see."

The Cowboys' top play maker, Washington, is just trying to take it one day at a time.

"Our receivers coach always tells us just take it day by day," Washington said. "Never look into the future because it can create bad habits. So that's mainly how I try to do it."

-John Holcomb-