High Expectations Surround OSU's Football Team

STILLWATER -

During Mike Gundy's tenure the excitement and anticipation surrounding Cowboy football has rarely if ever has been this big. One example, the multiple fans who lined up all the way around Gallagher-Iba Arena just to get Mason Rudolph's autograph along with other OSU stars.

As for the upcoming season and those expectations, the head coach says he's learned a thing or two as he enters his 13th season in charge.

"As I've said in being the head coach, it's one of the most challenging things for me to do is try and decide what I want to see in practice," Gundy said. "There's a lot of enthusiasm, very competitive environment.  That continues to increase each year as you have more success and bring more competitive players in."

These fans won't have to wait that long to get their first look at the 2017 edition. OSU ranks No. 11 in the nation in the Coaches poll.

The Cowboys host TU in just over three and a half weeks at Boone Pickens Stadium on Aug. 31.

-John Holcomb-

