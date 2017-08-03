Storms Firing In NE Oklahoma; Severe Weather Threat Stays Low

Storms are firing along the cold front in Northeast Oklahoma Thursday. This cold front will slowly move south into Thursday evening and overnight, bringing rain and storm chances.

There is a very low threat that any one of these storms could become severe enough to produce gusts to 60 or 70 mph. Trackers will be monitoring. As of now, it looks like the storms may not make it into the metro until after 10 p.m.

A few showers and storms will linger into early Friday. Skies will become partly cloudy later in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80's.