Crews Respond To Barn, Hay Fire In NE OKC

Fire crews responded to a barn fire in NE Oklahoma City, Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the fire at NE 48th and Lennox around 3:00 p.m. Upon arrival, the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters had the fire under control shortly after, but the barn is a total loss.

At this time, there’s no word on what caused the blaze.

