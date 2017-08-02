Flight Diverted To OKC Due To Unknown Odor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Flight Diverted To OKC Due To Unknown Odor

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
A JetBlue flight heading from California to Florida was forced to make an emergency landing at Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) overnight due to an unknown odor.

The flight landed at approximately 2:00 a.m. according to flight tracker FlightAware

OKC Fire was dispatched to WRWA, sending Engine 25, Rescue Ladder 25, Haz-Mat 5, and District Chief 605.

Shortly after, a second dispatch was requested for two OKCFD rigs to assist with patient care. Several of the flight's 135 passengers expressed difficulty breathing. Will Rogers Fire, EMSA, and OKCFD treated approximately 25 passengers. Oxygen tanks were utilized to support several passengers.

Paramedics transported three crew members and two passengers to the hospital for breathing problems. 

A flight from New York headed to WRWA to resume the trip.

The cause of the odor is still undetermined. 

