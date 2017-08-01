Bethany Mental Hospital Staff Member Arrested, Accused Of Sexual Battery

A sexual assault investigation is underway at a mental hospital in the metro.

A staff member at Bethany Behavioral Health, a unit of Cedar Ridge Hospitals, is accused of inappropriately touching two patients during his first days on the job.

Mahesh Khadka, 26, was arrested Tuesday evening on sexual battery complaints.

Bethany police began investigating Friday, when hospital administrators notified them patients had reported that Khadka touched their private parts.

"He was in training and had just been released," detective Angelo Orefice explained. "From the information we have, it seems this was probably his first shift or second shift."

During that short time, Orefice said Khadka allegedly victimized two patients at the mental hospital

The incidents are detailed in a probable cause affidavit filed in Oklahoma County District Court.

One of the assaults allegedly occurred at bedtime. The patient claimed Khadka tucked him into bed, instructed him to pull his pants down, and then touched his private parts, according to the affidavit.

In a second scenario, the caregiver allegedly groped a patient, and after, offered him special things like candy.

Investigators said those allegations are supported, in part, by surveillance video.

"People are there for a reason -- to get help," Orefice said. "They don’t expect to be re-victimized but that's the case that we have."

Hospital administrators responded to News 9's inquiry with a statement: