A man is in the Cleveland County jail charged with sharing revenge porn on social media. It is the first revenge porn case for Cleveland County authorities. They are now warning the public to think before you post.

Cleveland County authorities say a Valentine's Day photo from a previous relationship turned into revenge material for the suspect - 36-year-old Shane Glisson.

When Glisson's relationship with his now ex-girlfriend went sour, she filed a victim’s protection order in Cleveland County. Authorities said the VPO did not stop Glisson from contacting her. Court paperwork states Glisson continued to email and text the woman. He even showed up to her house and work.

Nearly a year after the relationship ended, authorities said he crossed the line by posting revenge porn on Facebook.

“One of the elements that the suspect chose to do was to take an intimate photograph that had been provided while they were in a relationship,” said Undersheriff Rhett Burnett, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. “Posted it on social media and began making negative comments about it.”

Glisson was arrested Thursday and is in the Cleveland County jail. Prosecutors have charged him with two counts of stalking and one count of distribution of obscene material - or revenge porn. Sharing and posting sexually explicit photos of an ex to harass or embarrass them is a crime in Oklahoma. Lawmakers passed the bill in 2016.

“This is the first one we have been able to file,” said Burnett. “It met the elements of the offense.”

Undersheriff Burnett expects more cases to be reported once the public knows it is illegal. He plans to go after offenders.

“It is not a joke,” said Burnett. “It’s not a way to get back at an ex or spouse. It is a crime and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, we’re going to prosecute.”

Revenge porn is a misdemeanor on the first offense. The punishment is up to one year in prison or a $25,000 fine; any subsequent offenses are a felony.