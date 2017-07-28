Oklahoma Charter Schools Sue Over State Funding Inequities

The "Storm Chasers" are now holding auditions for the 2017-18 season.More >>
The "Storm Chasers" are now holding auditions for the 2017-18 season.More >>
Senate Republicans' attempt to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act died early Friday morning, with three GOP senators -- Sen. John McCain, Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski -- voting against the proposal.More >>
Senate Republicans' attempt to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act died early Friday morning, with three GOP senators -- Sen. John McCain, Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski -- voting against the proposal.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.