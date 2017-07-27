9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (July 28-30)

It’s going to be a musical weekend in Oklahoma City, with acts of all varieties popping off all around the metro.

One act that has garnered a lot of buzz is the 18th Annual “Gathering of the Juggalos” at Oklahoma City’s Lost Lakes Amphitheater.

Thousands are expected to attend the event, located in the 3500 block of NE 10th St., with many camping out in the area all week just to see their favorite band: The Insane Clown Posse.

The “Gathering of the Juggalos” music festival will feature dozens of bands and attractions and runs from Wednesday, July 26, to the early morning of Sunday, July 30.

If ICP isn’t your style though, they won’t be the only game in town. Popular 70s band “Grand Funk Railroad” and even “The Wallflowers”, who found fame in the 90s, will also be playing at venues this weekend.

This weekend, those venturing out will be greeted by a slight cool down in the weather. Outdoor enthusiasts might not find it too stifling to take a trip to one of Riversport Adentures many activities or just make it a day at the lake.

Here are 9 other events happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

Firefly Rooftop Concert Series #2 – Rooftop, 1015 N. Broadway, OKC – From 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

West Side Story – Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N. Walker, OKC – Show starts at 8 p.m.

Outdoor Dining Series: Summer Vegetarian Dinner – Myriad Gardens, 301 W. Reno, OKC – From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday:

Corey Feldman and his Angels – 51st Street Speakeasy, 1114 NW 51st, OKC – Show starts at 7 p.m.

The Wallflowers – The Jones Assembly, 901 W. Sheridan Ave., OKC – Doors open at 7 p.m.

Grand Funk Railroad – Frontier City, 11501 N. I-35 Service Rd., OKC – Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday:

Twilight Concert Series: The Lunar Laugh – Myriad Gardens, 301 W. Reno, OKC – From 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Yoga in the Park – Bicentennial Park, 500 Couch Dr., OKC – From 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

OKC Dodgers v. Tacoma Rainiers – Chickasaw Bricktown Ballbark, 2 S. Mickey Mantel Dr., OKC – First pitch at 1:05 p.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #News9Events.