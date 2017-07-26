Thousands Expected At Controversial Music Festival In OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Thousands Expected At Controversial Music Festival In OKC

Posted: Updated:
Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the 18th Annual “Gathering of the Juggalos” at the Lost Lakes Amphitheater in Oklahoma City. Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the 18th Annual “Gathering of the Juggalos” at the Lost Lakes Amphitheater in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the 18th Annual “Gathering of the Juggalos” at the Lost Lakes Amphitheater in Oklahoma City.

Many have been camping out all week near the concert location in the 3500 block of NE 10th Street.

The name “Juggalos” refers the fans of the music festival’s headlining band: Insane Clown Posse. Many Juggalos will paint their faces like members of the band.

In four states, but not Oklahoma, Juggalos are recognized by the FBI as a loosely organized gang that engages in violent behavior.

“It’s something we are addressing and we are aware of it,” said OCPD Master Sargent Gary Knight.

“Most people fear what they don’t understand,” said Rachel Kutz, who traveled from Michigan to be at the festival.

“I’ve met some of the nicest people I’ve ever met here,” added Kutz.

She refers to the music festival as a family reunion and a chance where people are free to be themselves.

The city has received complaints about the decibel level from the Lost Lakes Amphitheater. Its efforts to limit the number of events held at the outdoor venue were dropped after threats of a lawsuit were made.

The music festival, featuring dozens of bands and attractions, runs from Wednesday, July 26, to the early morning of Sunday, July 30.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.