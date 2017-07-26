Thousands Expected At Controversial Music Festival In OKC

Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the 18th Annual “Gathering of the Juggalos” at the Lost Lakes Amphitheater in Oklahoma City.

Many have been camping out all week near the concert location in the 3500 block of NE 10th Street.

The name “Juggalos” refers the fans of the music festival’s headlining band: Insane Clown Posse. Many Juggalos will paint their faces like members of the band.

In four states, but not Oklahoma, Juggalos are recognized by the FBI as a loosely organized gang that engages in violent behavior.

“It’s something we are addressing and we are aware of it,” said OCPD Master Sargent Gary Knight.

“Most people fear what they don’t understand,” said Rachel Kutz, who traveled from Michigan to be at the festival.

“I’ve met some of the nicest people I’ve ever met here,” added Kutz.

She refers to the music festival as a family reunion and a chance where people are free to be themselves.

The city has received complaints about the decibel level from the Lost Lakes Amphitheater. Its efforts to limit the number of events held at the outdoor venue were dropped after threats of a lawsuit were made.

The music festival, featuring dozens of bands and attractions, runs from Wednesday, July 26, to the early morning of Sunday, July 30.