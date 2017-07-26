New Technology Helps Nike Build Thunder Uniforms

With an eye toward tradition entering into its 10th season, the Oklahoma City Thunder today shared the designs for two of its new uniforms for the 2017-18 season, as part of the partnership between the NBA and Nike.

The Association and Icon editions feature a consistent look with the team’s previous home and road uniforms, but are built on innovation and technological research that have keyed into the needs of the athlete.

An eye on tradition + new technology = the new Thunder Association and Icon edition uniforms by @Nike. https://t.co/lrprIwGbOm pic.twitter.com/NOheP7frhd — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 26, 2017

Major updates to the design and materials include:

- Modified cuts at the back shoulder and at the hemline of the shorts, allowing for greater range of motion

- Altered seams at the armhole, neck and side to eliminate distractions and irritation

- Materials that wick sweat 30 percent faster than previous NBA uniforms

- Fabric comprised of Alpha Yarns and recycled polyester; each uniform represents approximately 20 recycled PET bottles

- The addition of the Nike logo on the front of the jersey and shorts

- A new design element at the belt buckle to highlight team identity

What's new with the new Association and Icon uniforms? Lots of innovation from @nike. pic.twitter.com/wk83VvYlzY — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 26, 2017

A significant change for the 2017-18 season is that teams will be able to select which jersey to wear for each home game. Visiting teams will choose a contrasting uniform from their available options. For the Thunder, the Association edition will be similar to the home white uniform of previous years; the Icon edition resembles the road blue uniform. On both uniforms, “OKC” has been added at the belt buckle.

Both the Association and Icon edition jerseys and shorts will be on sale starting Sept. 29 at the Thunder Shop at Chesapeake Energy Arena and through the team’s retail website, okcthunder.com/shop.

The two remaining 2017-18 uniform editions for the Thunder will be revealed later this fall.

-OKC Thunder-