Crews Respond To Auto-Ped Crash In SW OKC

Crews are responding to an auto-pedestrian crash in southwest Oklahoma City, Wednesday morning.

Officials are located near SW Grand and Penn. According to authorities, a woman crossing the street was stuck by a car traveling southbound. The driver of the vehicle told authorities they saw the woman, but continued through the median because the light was green.

The woman was transported to OU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Officials said the driver will not be charged.

