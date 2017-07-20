Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Underway In Blaine Co. - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Underway In Blaine Co.

Carole Daukei said Wednesday night’s police pursuit and officer-involved shooting ended near her home in Blaine County and her stepson Jonathon Daukei was shot. Carole Daukei said Wednesday night’s police pursuit and officer-involved shooting ended near her home in Blaine County and her stepson Jonathon Daukei was shot.
BLAINE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Carole Daukei said Wednesday night’s police pursuit and officer-involved shooting ended near her home in Blaine County and her stepson Jonathon Daukei was shot. In the hours to follow, she said her family was kept in the dark.

“I want to see him. I want to see him with my own eyes, that he is OK,” she said Thursday outside OU Medical Center.

Investigators have not released the identity of the person involved.

But sheriff's officials said it started when a deputy tried to pull a man over around 11 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver kept going.

Authorities said the driver stopped near State Highway 51 and County Road 2500 on tribal land, where an OHP trooper and a deputy got out and tried to get the driver from his vehicle.

Law enforcement officials said the man put it in reverse and tried to run over the trooper, when the shooting occurred.

“I didn’t try to run over nobody,” Daukei said over the phone Thursday. He said he was released from the hospital late that afternoon.

“Happy to be alive and glad my passenger didn’t get hurt,” he added.

“Whenever they stopped shooting, we sat up a little bit and I looked over at Jon and the back of his shirt from the shoulders all the way down to his back was just covered in blood,” his passenger said.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver will face two felony charges.

As for why Daukei didn't stop for police in the first place, he said he was just trying to get home.

Because the shooting happened on tribal land, the FBI is now handling the investigation.

