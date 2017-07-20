Cameras Capture Booze Bandit Red-Handed At MWC Liquor Store - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cameras Capture Booze Bandit Red-Handed At MWC Liquor Store

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

Police in Midwest City are looking for help identifying a woman caught on camera lifting liquor bottles from a store near NE 10th Street and N. Douglas Boulevard, in early July.

Surveillance video from the July 1 theft was released on the MWC Police Facebook page, Thursday afternoon. It happened at A&A Liquor & Wine, located in the 1100 block of N. Douglas Blvd.

On the video, you can see a vehicle back into a parking spot in front of the store. The suspect gets out from the passenger side and enters the store. After grabbing a couple of bottles, the woman makes a run for it; jumping into the getaway vehicle and taking off.

Luckily, surveillance cameras were rolling, and captured pretty good images of the booze bandit and her getaway car.

If you recognize the woman, you are asked to call Sgt. Martin with MWCPD at (405) 739-1306, and reference case number 17-04880.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.