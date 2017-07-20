Cameras Capture Booze Bandit Red-Handed At MWC Liquor Store

Police in Midwest City are looking for help identifying a woman caught on camera lifting liquor bottles from a store near NE 10th Street and N. Douglas Boulevard, in early July.

Surveillance video from the July 1 theft was released on the MWC Police Facebook page, Thursday afternoon. It happened at A&A Liquor & Wine, located in the 1100 block of N. Douglas Blvd.

On the video, you can see a vehicle back into a parking spot in front of the store. The suspect gets out from the passenger side and enters the store. After grabbing a couple of bottles, the woman makes a run for it; jumping into the getaway vehicle and taking off.

Luckily, surveillance cameras were rolling, and captured pretty good images of the booze bandit and her getaway car.

If you recognize the woman, you are asked to call Sgt. Martin with MWCPD at (405) 739-1306, and reference case number 17-04880.