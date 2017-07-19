Crews Battle Edmond House Fire

Crews were on scene at an Edmond house fire.

Emergency crews are at the scene of an Edmond house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Around to 2:30 p.m., crews responded to the call at 1401 Ketch Place, near Kelly and Danforth. The entire north side of the house was fully engulfed in flames. After nearly an hour, crews had the fire under control.

At this time, there's no reported injuries. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available.