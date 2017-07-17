Thieves Steal $200+ Of Fish From OKC Supermarket - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thieves Steal $200+ Of Fish From OKC Supermarket

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are looking to the public for help identifying two people caught on camera swiping more than $200 worth of fish from a supermarket in OKC's Asian District.

It happened at the Chinatown Supermarket, located near NW 27th Street and N. Classen Boulevard. According to the report, the suspects were caught by store employees trying to walkout with several lobsters.

When confronted by the employees, police say the suspects returned the lobsters. But later, when reviewing the surveillance footage, the store employees realized the pair had successfully hidden about $250 worth of sea bass.

The store owner told police the suspects are frequently seen in the area of NW 22nd Street and N. Western Avenue.

If you recognize them, you are asked to contact OKC Police Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

