Gas Prices In OKC Rise 1.4 Cents In Past Week

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.96/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City. This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.24/g.



Including the change in gas prices in Oklahoma City during the past week, prices were 3.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 5.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

The bigger issue we're now looking at that could affect gasoline prices are a last minute special meeting OPEC will be holding on July 27. It remains a bit of a mystery what, if anything, they may decide, but all eyes will be focused on any policy changes or production changes, said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com

Areas near Oklahoma City and their current gas price climate:

Tulsa- $1.91/g, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week's $1.97/g.

Wichita- $2.11/g, up 7.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.04/g.

Oklahoma- $2.01/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.01/g.