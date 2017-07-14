OHP Troopers Searching For Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OHP Troopers Searching For Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run

NOBLE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Along the stretch of Highway 177 near Yearling Road, south of Marland, the Otoe-Missouria Tribe lost one of their own.

“With his loss, there is a huge hole in the spirit of the Otoe people. And it’s not something that’s going to be easily filled,” said Heather Payne, public information officer.

Randall Whitehorn, 64, was a tribal elder and a spiritual leader.

Payne said Mr. Whitehorn was humble, loved his family, and could be called upon for anything.

“It’s not like as though he was a man that didn’t have his own burdens, you know? He would put those aside to help others. He would be there if you needed it. And that’s important and rare,” she told News 9.

On the morning of the July 9, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said Mr. Whitehorn was having car trouble and had been pushing a vehicle on the shoulder.

And as he walked behind it, investigators said someone hit him and didn't stop.

Troopers think it was a 1992-1995 Mercury Sable or Ford Taurus, but the color is not known.

And the vehicle will likely have damage to the front headlight assembly, passenger side and passenger side outside rear-view mirror.

“They left him there on the side of the road and we would like to know who that was and have closure,” Payne said.

Anyone with information can call 866-OHP-TIPS.

