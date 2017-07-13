New Information Released In Deadly Noble County Hit-And-Run

Police are on the lookout for a hit-and-run driver, who struck and killed a man in Noble County over the weekend.

Investigators say 64-year-old Randall Whitehorn of Red Rock, Oklahoma was struck and killed as he was walking along southbound on State Highway 177, near Yearling Road, around 4 a.m. on July 9.

During their investigation, officers determined the vehicle that struck Whitehorn was a 1992-1995 Mercury Sable or Ford Taurus, color unknown.

Authorities tell News 9 the vehicle involved likely has damage to the passenger side, front headlight assembly and passenger side outside rearview window.

Anyone with information regarding this crash or if you know of a vehicle fitting this description, you are asked to call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Traffic Homicide tip line at 866-OHP-TIPS.