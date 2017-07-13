New Information Released In Deadly Noble County Hit-And-Run - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

New Information Released In Deadly Noble County Hit-And-Run

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]
NOBLE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Police are on the lookout for a hit-and-run driver, who struck and killed a man in Noble County over the weekend.

Investigators say 64-year-old Randall Whitehorn of Red Rock, Oklahoma was struck and killed as he was walking along southbound on State Highway 177, near Yearling Road, around 4 a.m. on July 9.

During their investigation, officers determined the vehicle that struck Whitehorn was a 1992-1995 Mercury Sable or Ford Taurus, color unknown.

Authorities tell News 9 the vehicle involved likely has damage to the passenger side, front headlight assembly and passenger side outside rearview window.

Anyone with information regarding this crash or if you know of a vehicle fitting this description, you are asked to call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Traffic Homicide tip line at 866-OHP-TIPS. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.