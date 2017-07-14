Appeal Denied To Recuse Judge In Child Sex Cases In Perry - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Appeal Denied To Recuse Judge In Child Sex Cases In Perry

Posted: Updated:
A Noble County judge will preside over the case against two former Perry educators accused of failing to report child abuse. A Noble County judge will preside over the case against two former Perry educators accused of failing to report child abuse.
NOBLE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Noble County judge will preside over the case against two former Perry educators accused of failing to report child abuse.

On Friday, a judge denied the state's appeal to remove Associate District Judge Nikki Leach. 

"We are putting the community of Perry, Oklahoma on trial," said Cameron Spradling, the attorney for the victims.

Spradling had hoped for a different ruling. 

"If there's any connection to that school any connection at all, maybe Noble County isn't the right place for this case," Spradling said.

That connection is the fact Leach's daughter-in-law works at the school. Leach is presiding over the cases of former Perry Elementary Principal Kenda Miller and former teacher Jeffrey Sullins. The pair is accused of not reporting allegations of child abuse at the school.

"Fifteen little girls were being molested by a serial child molester," he said.

The alleged abuse was at the hands of former teacher’s aide Arnold Cowen. The 86-year-old faces 21 counts of child sex crimes including lewd or indecent acts with a child and aggravated child pornography.

"We do live in a small community so it affects everybody," said Pastor Kim Hays, First Baptist Church in Perry.

Pastor Hays said the scandal has shaken the small community's sense of security.

"It's important for us to keep in mind the children involved and pray for them," Hays said. "It affects their whole lives."

However, he said the town will heal

"I think at first it was quite a shock but I think it's gone to bringing us closer together," he said.

Judge Leach is not presiding over the case against Cowen. Cowen's next court appearance is set for September 22.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Appeal Denied To Recuse Judge In Child Sex Cases In Perry

    Appeal Denied To Recuse Judge In Child Sex Cases In Perry

    A Noble County judge will preside over the case against two former Perry educators accused of failing to report child abuse.A Noble County judge will preside over the case against two former Perry educators accused of failing to report child abuse.

    A Noble County judge will preside over the case against two former Perry educators accused of failing to report child abuse. 

    More >>

    A Noble County judge will preside over the case against two former Perry educators accused of failing to report child abuse. 

    More >>

  • Garth Brooks Visits Kids At 'The Children's Hospital'

    Garth Brooks Visits Kids At 'The Children's Hospital'

    Before playing at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday, Garth Brooks made a stop at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center. He walked around the Child Life Zone, an area of the hospital that was created by Garth and his foundation, Teammates for Kids. Zones have been built across the country to give children an area to explore, play, learn and socialize with their family and visitors. Brooks said he is extremely proud of the Zone in Oklahoma, his home state. He spent time ...More >>
    Before playing at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday, Garth Brooks made a stop at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center. He walked around the Child Life Zone, an area of the hospital that was created by Garth and his foundation, Teammates for Kids. Zones have been built across the country to give children an area to explore, play, learn and socialize with their family and visitors. Brooks said he is extremely proud of the Zone in Oklahoma, his home state. He spent time ...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.