Perry Elementary School Teacher, Principal In Court In Child Sex Scandal

Court hearings for the former teacher and principal accused of not promptly reporting child abuse in Perry are pushed to next month.

This stems from the case against Arnold Cowen, a former teaching aide who told police he inappropriately touched girls at the upper elementary.

Thursday, both Kenda Miller and Jeffrey Sullins had scheduled appearances at the Noble County Courthouse.

They didn't have a comment coming in and out of the building.

In Sullins' case, Judge Nikki Leach recently refused to recuse himself and the prosecution appealed that decision. But a ruling has not been made on that appeal. So Thursday, the judge set another further appearance for Sullins on May 31.

Thursday Miller's case was supposed to be a hearing on court recusal, because the prosecution asked the judge to remove himself from her case as well.

Judge Leach's daughter-in-law Lucinda Leach had been subpoenaed for the Miller hearing. She is a teacher at the elementary school where the alleged abuse happened and according to the prosecution, she recruited Arnold Cowen to work with her about a decade ago.

Lucinda Leach could not be in court Thursday. The judge said in order for him to make a decision on recusal, he needs to hear her testimony.

So, that hearing is also set for May 31 at 1:30 p.m.

“We now represent 11 little girls in this tragedy. All we want is for these criminal matters to be resolved speedily and justly. Any delay is a delay of the healing process that these families deserve,” said attorney Cameron Spradling.

