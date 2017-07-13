OKCPD Names Deceased, Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCPD Names Deceased, Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting


By Cole Poland, News9.com

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police identified the seven officers who were involved in the shooting death of a felony suspect early Wednesday.

Police were serving a warrant at a home near SW 23rd and May for Dorsey Taulbee, 33, of Oklahoma City. Police say Taulbee fired at the officers and the seven officers returned fire. Taulbee died from gunshot wounds.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The seven officers are Sgt. Tyler Head (10 years of service), Sgt. Harrison Fincham (nine years of service), Sgt. Chase Ladd (five years of service), Officer Mohammed Tabiai (five years of service), Officer Christopher Malley (five years of service), Officer James Runner (three years of service), and Officer Justin Bailey (three years of service).

The officers are on routine paid administrative leave.

