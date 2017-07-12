Driver Freed From Rollover Crash Near Deer Creek

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash, with reports of at a person trapped in the wreckage, near Deer Creek, Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the single-vehicle crash on W. Waterloo Road, just to the west of N. Western Avenue, a little after 4 p.m. News 9 is told the driver of that vehicle was freed and taken to OU Medical Center. That person's condition is unknown, but News 9 is told their injuries were non-life threatening.

Authorities shut down Waterloo Road in both directions while crews worked the scene. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.