9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (July 14-16)

Another weekend is in sight, and although the weather has been sweltering lately, that still is no excuse for not planning for some fun.

There is no shortage of exciting things going on around the metro this weekend; both indoors and out.

One event thousands of you might be looking forward to is the Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood concert kicking off at the Chesapeake Energy Arena this Friday. Folks from all around, not just Oklahoma, are sure to be out in droves to catch one of the four shows scheduled on Friday and Saturday.

“The concerts are back-to-back, so before people leave the concert we expect people to come to the next concert,” warned OKC spokesperson Kristy Yager.

With a combined 60,000 expected to attend the four performances, OKC representatives are encouraging attendees to plan accordingly for congestion downtown; due to the sheer number of people and because of ongoing construction to the streetcar system in the area.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers are also beginning an 8-day homestand at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, first against New Orleans and then against Memphis.

The cities of Edmond and Norman will also be hosting farmers markets this Saturday. The Edmond Farmers Market is being held at 102 S. Broadway. The Norman Farm Market is being held at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds. Both open at 8 a.m.

Here are 9 other events happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

Live! On The Plaza – Plaza District OKC (1726 NW 16th St.) – From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Dancing In The Gardens (Swing Dance) – Myriad Gardens, downtown OKC – Starts at 7 p.m.

2nd Friday Art Walk – Downtown Norman – From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday:

Heard on Hurd – Downtown Edmond – From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Luau Cocktail Cruise – All River Cruise Landings, Downtown OKC – From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Woody Guthrie Folk Fest 2017 – The Blue Door, OKC – Show starts at 6 p.m.

Sunday:

Draper Lake Duathlon – Draper Lake Marina, OKC – Race starts at 7:30 a.m.

All on Alameda Ice Cream Day – 1000 E. Alameda St., Norman – From 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga & Tea – Urban Teahouse, OKC (519 NW 23rd St.) – From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #9Events.