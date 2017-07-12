9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (July 14-16) - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (July 14-16)

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect

Another weekend is in sight, and although the weather has been sweltering lately, that still is no excuse for not planning for some fun.

There is no shortage of exciting things going on around the metro this weekend; both indoors and out.

One event thousands of you might be looking forward to is the Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood concert kicking off at the Chesapeake Energy Arena this Friday. Folks from all around, not just Oklahoma, are sure to be out in droves to catch one of the four shows scheduled on Friday and Saturday.

“The concerts are back-to-back, so before people leave the concert we expect people to come to the next concert,” warned OKC spokesperson Kristy Yager.

With a combined 60,000 expected to attend the four performances, OKC representatives are encouraging attendees to plan accordingly for congestion downtown; due to the sheer number of people and because of ongoing construction to the streetcar system in the area.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers are also beginning an 8-day homestand at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, first against New Orleans and then against Memphis.

The cities of Edmond and Norman will also be hosting farmers markets this Saturday. The Edmond Farmers Market is being held at 102 S. Broadway. The Norman Farm Market is being held at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds. Both open at 8 a.m.

Here are 9 other events happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

Live! On The Plaza – Plaza District OKC (1726 NW 16th St.) – From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Dancing In The Gardens (Swing Dance) – Myriad Gardens, downtown OKC – Starts at 7 p.m.

2nd Friday Art Walk – Downtown Norman – From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday:

Heard on Hurd – Downtown Edmond – From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Luau Cocktail Cruise – All River Cruise Landings, Downtown OKC – From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Woody Guthrie Folk Fest 2017 – The Blue Door, OKC – Show starts at 6 p.m.

Sunday:

Draper Lake Duathlon – Draper Lake Marina, OKC – Race starts at 7:30 a.m.

All on Alameda Ice Cream Day – 1000 E. Alameda St., Norman – From 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga & Tea – Urban Teahouse, OKC (519 NW 23rd St.) – From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #9Events.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.