OKC Warns Garth Brooks Concert-Goers About Construction

As Garth Brooks prepares to roll into Oklahoma City, there are some concerns about parking and the large amount of construction near the arena on Friday and Saturday night.

A combined 60,000 people are expected at the four concerts.

“The concerts are back-to-back, so before people leave the concert we expect people to come to the next concert,” warns OKC spokesperson Kristy Yager.

Yager encourages people to use ride-sharing services, taxis and buses to get to arena and leave the cars at home.

OKC also offers is a free bus service for those parking outside Bricktown in one of downtown’s five parking garages.

The Downtown Discovery (Route 050) takes you to many of the places the streetcars eventually will.

Many street parking spots aren’t available due to street car construction and other improvement projects in Bricktown and downtown.