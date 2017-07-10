Summer Iced Tea - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Summer Iced Tea

  • 4 peach tea bags or 4 tablespoon loose peach tea
  • 3 cups of simmering water (not boiling)
  • 1 can mango nectar
  • 1/2 fresh mango sliced
  • 2 tablespoon peach or agave syrup
  • Lemon slices
  • Ice
  1. Bring 3 cups of water to a simmer on the stove top.
  2. Using a tea strainer for loose tea or tea bags, place them in a temperature safe pitcher.
  3. Pour the simmering water over the top and allow the tea to steep for 5 minutes (no more than that, it will burn the tea).
  4. Once the tea is done steeping remove the strainer or bags.
  5. Add in the peach syrup and stir. 
  6. Add ice to the pitcher to fill completely.
  7. Add sliced mango and lemon in the pitcher for decoration.
  8. Serve cold!

