Tickets For Oklahoma State Fair On Sale Starting Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Tickets for general admission to the State Fair of Oklahoma officially go on sale Saturday, July 8. 

Customers can also purchase Advance Carnival Armbands, tickets to the State Fair JFK Exhibition, and the State Fair Sky Wheel. This year's state fair runs from September 14 through September 24.

For tickets and more information, visit the Oklahoma State Fair website.

