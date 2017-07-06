Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Disputes Failing Workplace Safety Gr - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Disputes Failing Workplace Safety Grade

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma’s labor commissioner says the workplace safety grade of “F″ that a national advocacy group gave the state inaccurately and unfairly depicts the state’s safety programs.

The Oklahoman reports the National Safety Council gave the state a failing grade because it doesn’t fully meet 35 safety recommendations, including the lack of a workplace ban on smoking and poorly rated workers’ compensation laws for injured workers.

The council’s recommendations also include specific rules for workplace violence and enhanced 911 systems to help dispatchers better locate calls.

Labor Commissioner Melissa McLawhorn Houston says workplace safety incidents have been decreasing in the state for nearly two decades. She says the state is nearing implementation of an enhanced 911 system and that indoor workplaces and all government buildings have banned smoking.

