New Report Finds OK Fails To Protect Oklahomans

A report just released by the National Safety Council places Oklahoma among 26 states that fail to fully protect it's citizens. Oklahoma received an overall F and is ranked 42nd in the report.

The grades are tied into National Safety Month and based on an analysis of laws policies and regulations. The report released earlier this week rates different states' ability to protect residents from poisonings, drug overdoses, motor vehicle crashes, falls, drowning, choking, and fires.

Besides the overall grade, the report includes ratings in categories like:

- Road Safety - Oklahoma scored a C

- Home and Community Safety - Oklahoma scored an F

- Workplace Safety - Oklahoma scored an F

Oklahoma was one of 11 states to receive an overall failing grade. California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Oregon, Washington, and Washington, D.C. all scored the highest overall with B's.