My 2 Cents: CNN Responding To Wrestling Video Tweeted By Preside - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: CNN Responding To Wrestling Video Tweeted By President Trump

Posted: Updated:

CNN got Trumped.

The world wide news network has badly damaged it's own reputation by the way it responded to a sophomoric video tweeted out by President Trump.

The short video is of a long ago appearance by the Donald at Wrestlemania in which he tackled promoter Vince McMahon, only in this video, the CNN logo is placed over McMahon's face.

Trump critics immediately cried that it would incite violence against the media.

Come on, have you watched pro wrestling? It's all show and everyone gets it.    

CNN should have ignored it, instead they got their feelings hurt and went after the guy who created the video who had posted it on Reddit.

They demanded an apology and then posted that as long as the guy didn't do it again, they wouldn't reveal his name.

It was a ridiculously, heavy-handed response.  

Some are calling it blackmail, others that CNN is anti-free speech a terrible thing to say about a media outlet, it is extremely petty at the least. 

And the result of CNN's trying to silence a private citizen, now, there are countless memes popping up on Twitter mocking CNN with similar Donald Trump take downs.

I don't know what the CNN leadership was thinking.
--
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.