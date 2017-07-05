Community Supports Cyril Police Critically Injured In Crash

In the small town of Cyril, the police force is a two-man team: Chief Jay Huff and Officer Bryan Janz.

“He does his job and he does it correctly and he doesn’t care who are, if you’re rich or you’re poor you get the same treatment,” Chief Jay Huff with the Cyril Police Department said.

After midnight on June 24, Chief Huff said Officer Janz was responding to a call.

And according to the OHP, he crashed with a Ford pickup near County Street 2660 and County Road 1430.

“They were in the middle of the intersection when he came over the hill,” Chief Huff said.

Officer Janz got out of the police cruiser and then Chief Huff said it caught fire. The crash his crushed bones and caused internal bleeding. And Chief Huff said the 37-year-old has been in critical condition ever since.

When Traister Crow, 11, heard about the crash, he said his family kickstarted efforts to help by selling t-shirts with Officer Janz’ badge number and giving all the proceeds to his family.

“They are always good to us, so we should be good to them,” Traister Crow said.

Donation buckets are set up around town at convenience stores and the First National Bank is also accepting contributions for Officer Janz.

“The population of this town is around 1,100. So when a tragic deal happens, everyone binds together,” Dennis Crow said.

Dennis and his wife Amber are heading up the t-shirt fundraiser for Officer Janz.

If you’d like to order a shirt, you can contact Dennis at 580-704-3277.

The Cyril Masonic Lodge will match the donations made and also hold another fundraiser for Officer Janz later this year, according to Chief Huff.