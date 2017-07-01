Small Earthquake Shakes Residents In Alfalfa County

A small earthquake shook up residents near Jet, Oklahoma Saturday morning.

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 6:50 a.m. Its epicenter was located just two miles east, northeast of Jet, six miles west of Nash and ten miles north of Goltry.

It was about two and a half feet deep.

At this time, there are no reported damages or injuries associated with this earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes 4.0 and higher.