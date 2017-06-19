New Details Released In Garvin County Homicide Investigation

Authorities have released more information in a homicide investigation in Garvin County.

Investigator’s tell News 9 that an oil worker found the male victim’s body inside a pickup at the entrance of an oil lease, located four miles west of State Highway 74 on County Road 1690, to the southeast of the town of Katie, Oklahoma.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, nor has an official cause of death. However, investigators tell News 9, obvious signs of trauma to the body indicate the man is a victim of homicide.

"They reported finding a male on the side of the roadway. First responders actually arrived before deputies did," says Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes.

The sheriffs office and OSBI will not confirm the details, but sources tell us the victim had been tied down with wire but not bound, suggesting he was shot somewhere else and taken here.

"I think at this time based on what we found at the scene this was an isolated incident." Sheriff Rhodes said.

Larry Johnson works with the well worker who found the body. He says this isn't the kind of thing that happens around here.

"A lot of good people around here." Johnson said, "Just shocked when you do hear something like this. You know people just mind their business can look out for each other."

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death and will work with police to identify the victim.