Homicide Reported Saturday In Garvin County

NEWS

Homicide Reported Saturday In Garvin County


GARVIN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A male victim was found dead Saturday morning in Garvin County, the sheriff's office reported.

The victim was found about 10:30 a.m. along East County Road 1690 near Pernell which is about southwest of Elmore City.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. The victim's identity was not released Sunday and no arrests have been made.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the death. 

The state medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death. 

