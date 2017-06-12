Monday Night To See Clear Skies, Mild Temperatures

Skies will stay mostly clear Monday night with mild overnight temperatures in the low 70s.

It's going to be another hot one Tuesday with highs in the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

A dryline will set up out west with showers and storms developing out ahead of it in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. These will move east, northeast Tuesday evening with hail and damaging wind possible.

These storms will likely weaken late Tuesday night as they try to move into central Oklahoma.