Grady Co. Deputy Returns To Duty After Kidney Transplant

A Grady County Sheriff’s Deputy returns to patrol just three months after getting a kidney transplant.

A Grady County Sheriff’s Deputy returns to patrol just three months after getting a kidney transplant.

Corey Loftice, 36, became very ill a year and a half ago. Doctors diagnosed him with Stage-4 Kidney Failure, which quickly escalate to Stage-5.

Kidney dialysis five hours per day, three days a week, along with prayer and unprecedented donations including sick time from other Grady County employees kept Loftice alive.

An Oklahoma City woman’s kidney proved to be a perfect match for Corey, and doctors at Integris Baptist performed transplant surgery March 6, 2017.

“Having so much support, knowing I wasn’t alone, and it make me feel more indebted to my community,” Loftice told News 9.

News 9’s Steve Shaw asked, “You ready to go catch some bad guys?”

“Oh yeah, I’ve got to catch up on lost time,” answered Loftice.