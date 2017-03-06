Grady Co. Deputy Undergoes Kidney Transplant - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Grady Co. Deputy Undergoes Kidney Transplant

Corey Loftice Corey Loftice
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma -

A Grady County sheriff’s deputy who has been living without the use of either of his kidneys since the fall underwent successful kidney transplant surgery Monday morning at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City.  

Corey Loftice, 36, will be recovering from transplant surgery for several days.  

Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir said both Loftice and the Oklahoma City-area woman who donated one of her kidneys are both doing well.  

“We were gonna go down there for the surgery, and he said don’t bother because I can’t see anyone for a week afterwards, because they have to be very careful that he doesn’t get any kind of illness at this time where the kidney won’t be rejected,” Weir said.  

Another positive sign is the fact that Loftice is already back to posting on his Facebook page.

