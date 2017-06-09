First Lady Set To Move To White House Next Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

First Lady Set To Move To White House Next Week

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
NEW YORK -

First lady Melania Trump is expected to move to her new residence in the White House next week, according to a report by Politico on Thursday. 

Mrs. Trump had previously stated she would wait until her son, Barron Trump, finished out the remainder of the school year at a private school on New York's Upper West Side. The family had expressed "sensitivity" about moving their son to the White House, according to Trump's transitional team. 

CBS News confirmed that Barron will be attending St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland next year. 

The first lady said the family is excited for Barron to attend the school, saying that it is known for its "diverse community and commitment to academic excellence."

"The mission of St. Andrew's is 'to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,' all of which appealed to our family.  We look forward to the coming school years at St. Andrew's," said the first lady in a statement.

Politico reports that according to people familiar with the family's planning, the official move is set to take place on Wednesday, June 14.

The long-anticipated move comes after much speculation over Mrs. Trump's role as first lady when she made it clear she would be staying in New York after Mr. Trump was elected to office. The White House previously told CBS News that Mrs. Trump is looking forward to being here full time once Barron is out of school, but this is still her new home." 

Much like their predecessors, the first family is expected to have some extra help around the White House in the form of Mrs. Trump's parents -- Victor and Amalija Knavs. While there are no plans for the two to move in full time, as former first lady Michelle Obama's mother Marian Robinson did, they will be active in continuing to help care for Barron as they currently do at Trump Tower.

The often-quiet Mrs. Trump has been seen more in the public eye as of late, accompanying her husband on his first foreign trip as president, where she shared a small joke with Pope Francis in a private meeting over a traditional Eastern European dessert. Mrs. Trump also visited with sick children at various hospitals and met with students at schools over the course of the trip. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Hurricane Irma's Eyewall Reaches Florida Keys

    Hurricane Irma's Eyewall Reaches Florida Keys

    Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm. 

    More >>

    Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm. 

    More >>

  • Mayfield Leads Sooners Past Ohio State 31-16

    Mayfield Leads Sooners Past Ohio State 31-16

    After dismantling Ohio State on the road Saturday night, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield sprinted around the field waving a Sooners flag before stopping to emphatically plant it in the middle of the huge block "O'' at midfield as his teammates cheered. Mayfield figured he owed it to the Buckeyes, who beat up the Sooners in Norman last year and then stuck around to embarrass them by singing the Ohio State alma mater on the field. This time, Mayfield flipped the script, lookin...More >>
    After dismantling Ohio State on the road Saturday night, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield sprinted around the field waving a Sooners flag before stopping to emphatically plant it in the middle of the huge block "O'' at midfield as his teammates cheered. Mayfield figured he owed it to the Buckeyes, who beat up the Sooners in Norman last year and then stuck around to embarrass them by singing the Ohio State alma mater on the field. This time, Mayfield flipped the script, lookin...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.