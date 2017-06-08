4 Arrested Following Police Chase In Stillwater Caught On Dashcam

Four people were arrested after a short chase with Stillwater Police, and it was all caught on a police cruiser dashcam.

The chase went down just before 2 p.m. in the area of W. 9th Ave. and S. Washington St. According to police, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle with an expired tag, but the driver refused to stop.

The chase wound around neighborhood streets, with the suspects blowing through stop signs without a second thought. At one point, the dashcam captures someone throwing something out of the car. Also during the chase, two suspects bail out of the vehicle and take off on foot.

Eventually the driver, identified as 45-year-old Chris Jones, stops the vehicle and gives himself up. He was arrested and booked into the Payne County Jail on complaints of drug possession and eluding an officer.

A female passenger that remained in the car, 55-year-old Tracie Edwards was arrested for drug possession.

The two passengers that bailed from the vehicle, 34-year-old Jason Payne and 38-year-old Adrian Williams, were both quickly apprehended a short time after running. Payne was booked into jail on a complaint of drug possession. Williams was booked due to two outstanding warrants; one out of Payne County and the other out of Logan County.