SW OKC Electronics Store Manager Recalls Armed Robbery

By Jennifer Pierce, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police need help identifying two armed and masked men who robbed the CDR Electronic store located near I-240 in southwest Oklahoma City.

The incident was caught on the store’s surveillance cameras.

Joshua Harrison, CDR Electronics assistant store manager was on-duty the evening of May 31. Harrison said the robbers entered the store wearing masks and carrying handguns between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., near the closing time.

The entire robbery lasted only six minutes, but the assistant manager said the incident felt like it lasted much longer.

“When they walked in, I knew immediately what was going on,” said Harrison. “Seeing the big devil mask, I said, ‘OK, this is happening.’”

Harrison added, there were four other employees working and several customers in the store shopping. He said the robbers told the customers to hold their hands up and stand in the center aisle.

According to the police report, the man in the gray mask said, "Everybody be cool, and no one will get hurt."

“It was intense,” said Harrison. “Some of the employees were still new and didn’t know. In a situation like that, they didn’t know how to open the register.”

The robbers demanded money and Harrison said the man in the devil mask, who the other suspect called "Peanut," was visibly agitated.

“It was very frustrating. The guy held a gun to the one of the employee’s head for quite a bit of time,” said Harrison.    

Harrison told police the suspects got away with money, phones and two gaming consoles. However, the manager is doubtful the suspects will be back. The store has beefed up security measures since the robbery.  

“We already have armed security on-site,” said Harrison. “So, they will be here making a known presence throughout the evenings.”

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. 

